Last-second touchdown by Rutgers miffs Howard coach in 44-7 loss

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Howard coach Larry Scott wasn’t happy with Rutgers coach Greg Schiano after the Scarlet Knights scored a touchdown on the final play in posting a 44-7 win on Thursday night. Scott walked across the field and shook hands with Schiano after the game ended and he then seemed to say something to the Rutgers coach. Schiano turned around and it was unclear whether he responded. In his post-season news conference, Scott was clear he didn’t like watching Antwan Raymond score on an 11-yard run and he said that’s not what he would have done.

