Last-place Stuttgart fires Labbadia as coach, hires Hoeness

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has fired Bruno Labbadia as coach and appointed former Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß in his place. Stuttgart says Hoeneß has signed a contract through June 2025. The 57-year-old Hoeneß is the club’s third coach this season. Stuttgart fired American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo in October with the club in next-to-last place in the league. Now it is in last place. The team is one point below Schalke and two behind Hertha Berlin with eight matches remaining. Labbadia’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Union Berlin. He was hired in December for his second stint in charge but only saw the team win two games from his 12 in charge.

