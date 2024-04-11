Last-place Sheffield United to start next season with 2-point deduction if relegated to Championship

LONDON (AP) — Sheffield United will start next season with a two-point deduction if the team is relegated from the Premier League to the second-tier Championship. An independent commission has imposed the sanction for the start of the next campaign that the club is under the jurisdiction of the English Football League. The EFL runs the three divisions below the Premier League. It comes after Sheffield United defaulted on payments to other clubs during its promotion season in 2022-23. Sheffield United is in last place in the Premier League, nine points adrift of safety with seven games left.

