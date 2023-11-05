Last-place Lyon remains winless in French league. Nice reclaims top spot

PARIS (AP) — Seven-time champion Lyon remains winless this season and stuck at the bottom of the French league standings following a 1-1 draw with Metz. Nice reclaimed the lead from Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-0 win against Rennes. Lyon was back in action after its match at Marseille was postponed last week following an attack on their bus. Lyon’s players were unable to shake off their poor form. They narrowly avoided a fifth loss in 10 matches after Ablie Jallow broke the deadlock for Metz with just 14 minutes left to play, with Skelly Alvero leveling the score seven minutes later. Monaco got back to winning ways with a 2-0 defeat of Brest to move within a point of second-place PSG.

