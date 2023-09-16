Last-place Luton still waiting for first point in Premier League after Vinicius strikes for Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Luton is still waiting for its first point after a 1-0 loss to Fulham in the Premier League. The newly promoted side extended its losing run to four games after substitute Carlos Vinicius’ 65th-minute winner for Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The result left Luton at the bottom of the table as it continues to struggle on its return to the English top flight for the first time since 1992.

