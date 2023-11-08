Last-place England wins the toss, opts to bat against Netherlands at the Cricket World Cup

PUNE, India (AP) — Last-place England has won the toss and opted to bat against Netherlands in a bid to salvage something from its failed title defense at the Cricket World Cup. England went into the game with one win and six losses in the tournament being hosted by India, including a run of five straight defeats. Qualifier Netherlands entered the game at Pune in ninth place in the 10-team standings and aiming to add another victory following its shocking upset of South Africa and win over Bangladesh.

