Last-place Elche falls apart in 3-2 loss to Real Betis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Nine-man Elche has squandered a two-goal lead and conceded a stoppage-time penalty to lose to Real Betis 3-2 in the Spanish league. The league’s last-placed team was eyeing what would have been just its second win in 23 league games after two early goals. But Elche fell apart after defender Lisandro Magallán was issued a direct red card in the 57th. Édgar Badía appeared to have salvaged a point for Elche in the 88th when the goalkeeper saved a penalty. But handball by Enzo Roco earned him an expulsion for a second booking and let Willian José go to the spot and rifle home the winner five minutes into injury time.

