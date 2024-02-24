Last-place Darmstadt rues VAR decisions in draw at Bremen in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Last-place Darmstadt has had two late goals ruled out by VAR and it conceded an own-goal as it was held 1-1 at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Tim Skarke thought he’d won the game in the seventh minute of injury time for Darmstadt. But the goal was ruled out as the ball had hit his arm from Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer’s attempted clearance. Skarke had another goal ruled out for offside in the 78th, and Christoph Zimmermann’s own-goal in the eighth minute gave Bremen a share of the points. Third-place Stuttgart was held 1-1 by visiting Cologne. Union Berlin and promoted Heidenheim drew, 2-2. Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated Bochum 5-2. Bayern Munich hosts Leipzig later Saturday.

