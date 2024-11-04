Last-place Bundesliga club Bochum picks veteran coach Dieter Hecking

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Struggling Bundesliga club Bochum has turned to experienced coach Dieter Hecking to save a season which already points to relegation. Bochum has just one point from its first nine games and lost 7-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Hecking arrives with a contract through to the end of the season and immediately faces a tough task against champion Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. The 60-year-old Hecking won the German Cup with Wolfsburg in 2015 but hasn’t coached in the Bundesliga since leaving Borussia Moenchengladbach in 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.