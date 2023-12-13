Last-place Antwerp bids farewell to the Champions League in style with a 3-2 win against Barcelona

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Last-place Antwerp bid farewell to the Champions League in style with a 3-2 win over Barcelona after 17-year-old forward George Ilenikhena scored in second-half stoppage time. Antwerp had lost its five previous matches and was going to finish last in Group H regardless of the result. Barcelona had already qualified for the knockout stage before kickoff and finished top of the group despite the loss.

