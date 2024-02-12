Last-place Almeria holds Athletic Bilbao to 0-0 draw in Spain despite Ramazani’s sending off

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have taken a painful hit after the Basque club could only draw 0-0 at last-place Almeria despite playing with a man advantage for most of the second half. A win would have taken Athletic above Atletico Madrid into fourth place in La Liga but Ernesto Valverde’s team struggled against a defensive home side. The result means Athletic remains in fifth place, two points behind Atletico.

