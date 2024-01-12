Last-minute winner gives Alaves 3-2 win over Sevilla in thrilling Spanish league game

MADRID (AP) — Ruben Duarte has scored with a 90th-minute header to give Alaves a dramatic 3-2 win over Sevilla in the Spanish league. Alaves led 2-0 at halftime but the home side scored twice in the second period before Duarte’s last-gasp goal gave Alaves all three points. It is the first time that Alaves has beaten Sevilla home and away in the same league campaign since the 1954-5 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.