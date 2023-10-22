Last-minute touchdown by Keshawn Wicks lifts Old Dominion to 28-21 victory over Appalachian State.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Keshawn Wicks scored on a 16-yard run with 48 seconds left and Old Dominion beat Appalachian State 28-21. It was the second touchdown of the game for Wicks, who had 12 carries for 82 yards. After Appalachian State took a 21-20 lead with about four minutes left in the third quarter, Old Dominion did not cross midfield until the go-ahead drive. The Monarchs reached the Appalachian State 33 before a holding penalty set them back 10 yards. On fourth-and-10, Grant Wilson hit Javon Harvey for 19 yards. Wicks scored the go-ahead touchdown two plays later.

