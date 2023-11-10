Last-minute penalty gives Athletic Bilbao 4-3 win over Celta in eventful Spanish league match

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Álex Berenguer converted a penalty deep into stoppage time as Athletic Bilbao beat Celta Vigo 4-3 in the Spanish league. Celta led twice in the first half, and also missed a second-half penalty when the score was tied at 3-3. The home side got its own spot kick in the 98th minute and Berenguer scored to close the gap to the top four teams to one point. Gorka Guruzeta scored two goals for Bilbao.

