Last-gasp Lecce scores twice in three minutes to beat Fiorentina in Italian thriller

ROME (AP) — Lecce has scored twice in the last three minutes to beat Fiorentina 3-2 in a dramatic end-to-end Serie A encounter in southern Italy. Lecce took the lead early in the first half only to see Fiorentina score twice in the second period. But Lecce fought back and scored a dramatic double in the 90th and 92nd minutes to take all three points. The result is another disappointment for Fiorentina, which has not won this year.

