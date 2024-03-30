Last-gasp goal gives new Lazio coach Tudor winning debut over former club Juventus

ROME (AP) — A stoppage-time goal by Lazio defender Adam Marusic has downed Juventus 1-0 and given coach Igor Tudor a winning debut in Serie A. Tudor replaced Maurizio Sarri two weeks ago before the international break. As a player, Tudor helped Juventus win Italian titles in 2002 and 2003. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leão have scored to lead AC Milan to a 2-1 win at Fiorentina. Napoli players took a knee before their 3-0 loss to Atalanta in a public show of support for teammate Juan Jesus. The gesture came after a sports judge ruled Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi will not face sanctions for allegedly racially abusing Jesus.

