Last 2 Pac-12 teams determined to fight on, promise a bright future

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Pac-12 may be down to the Pac-2, but that doesn’t mean the league or its remaining members — Oregon State and Washington State — aren’t gearing up for football. Drawing reporters who were in town for the Big 12 and Mountain West Conference media days, the abandoned Pac-12 Conference hosted “After Hours with the Beavs & Cougs” in an intimate setting at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino on Wednesday. The night included gourmet hors d’oeuvres and an open bar and current coaches, former stars and athletic officialds talking about the future.

