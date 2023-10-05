Lassi Lappalainen scores in 95th minute to help Montreal tie the Dynamo 1-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Lassi Lappalainen scored in second-half stoppage time to help CF Montreal tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Wednesday night. Montreal (11-16-5) is winless in its last seven matches, with three draws. Montreal had won its last seven home matches against Houston, the last six by shutouts. Houston (12-11-9) has yielded just 36 goals in 32 matches. Lappalainen settled a deflected corner kick at the edge of the 18-yard box and sent a shot from distance into the back of the net. Artur opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the game. Sebastian Kowalczyk settled a cross at the penalty spot and sent it back to a wide open Artur for a shot off the post. Steve Clark had six saves for Houston.

