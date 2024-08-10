Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia three-peats as Olympic weightlifting champion

PARIS (AP) — Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia has won a third consecutive Olympic title in the heaviest weightlifting division. Talakhadze took gold in the +102 kilograms after winning at +109 kilograms in Tokyo three years ago and +105 kilograms in Rio in 2016. Norway’s Solfrid Koanda won the women’s 82-kilogram class and China’s Liu Huanhua won the men’s 102 kilograms. Each is a new after the weight divisions were reclassified and reduced for the Paris Games. China has won four gold medals with a chance for a fifth Sunday.

