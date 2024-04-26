Las Vegas Raiders take Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th pick in the NFL draft

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Georgia’s Brock Bowers with the 13th pick of the first round on Thursday, the second year in a row they have taken a tight end high in the NFL draft. Las Vegas traded up last year to take Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer in the second round with the 35th overall pick. Mayer caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns last season. Bowers won the John Mackey Award last season as the nation’s top tight end after recording 56 receptions for 714 yards and six TDs.

