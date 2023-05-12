Las Vegas Raiders sign first-round draft pick, defensive end Tyree Wilson

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson lifts up NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed first-round pick Tyree Wilson on Friday. He is a defensive end from Texas Tech. Wilson was taken seventh overall from the Red Raiders, where he started the past three seasons. His played his first year at Texas A&M. Wilson made 121 career tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. The Raiders hope he can boost a pass rush that was 30th in sacks last season. Wilson could work his way into a rotation with returning ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.