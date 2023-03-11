Las Vegas Raiders re-sign Brandon Parker, Jesper Horsted

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed offensive tackle Brandon Parker and tight end Jesper Horsted. Parker has started 32 games and played in 54 over five seasons for the Raiders, who drafted him in the third round in 2018. Horsted caught three passes for 19 yards last season and made four special teams tackles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.