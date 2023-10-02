Las Vegas Raiders are donating $1 million to UNLV athletics

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday they are donating $1 million to UNLV’s athletics program. Raiders and UNLV officials will give more details at a news conference Tuesday. UNLV also will unveil signage for the Al Davis Team Room within the football program’s Fertitta Football Complex. The Rebels’ football team shares Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders.

