Las Vegas police union head says officers will disregard NFL’s new access policy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The head of the Las Vegas police union says officers won’t abide by the NFL’s new access policy for certain areas of Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Police Protective Association president Steve Grammas says the league lacks the power to enforce those rules. Grammas says union leaders spoke to NFL security officials Friday morning, hours before the Raiders hosted the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason game. He said the NFL was told officers would wear only wristbands to gain entry and not subject themselves to photo identification or any kind of biometrics.

