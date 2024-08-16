Las Vegas police officials say the new NFL access policy compromises officers’ privacy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and union officials object to NFL access policies to certain areas of Allegiant Stadium. The union urged its officers to not work Raiders home games after this weekend if the new arrangement remains in place. The NFL is using facial-recognition technology this season for those credentialed for games. The Las Vegas Police Protective Association said they are concerned such technology compromises the officers’ privacy. Police have asked the NFL to let officers wear wristbands such as in previous seasons. Police will wear wristbands when Las Vegas hosts Dallas in a preseason game Saturday.

