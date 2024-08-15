Las Vegas official says city ’rounding third’ in getting A’s stadium construction approved

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO Steve Hill says he is optimistic three key documents needed to begin construction on a new stadium for the Athletics would be approved Dec. 5. Hill made the comments after Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting. The three documents that need to be approved for the planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat domed stadium on the Las Vegas Strip are the lease, non-relocation and development agreements. The lease agreement was presented Thursday without a vote.

