Las Vegas official says A’s got MLB, union approval to receive revenue sharing in 2024

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics were given approval from Major League Baseball and the players’ association to receive revenue sharing money this year even if a binding agreement to construct a ballpark in Las Vegas was not in place by the Monday deadline specified in the sport’s collective bargaining agreement. Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said having a framework of an agreement in place was enough to satisfy the league and the union. The Nevada Legislature approved $380 million in public financing last June for a $1.5 billion stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.