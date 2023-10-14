Las Vegas native Riley Herbst scores 1st career NASCAR victory on home track

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Riley Herbst scored the first NASCAR national series win of his career in dominating fashion at his home track. Herbst led 103 of 201 laps Saturday to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the home track for the third-generation racer. His grandfather, father and uncles are considered the first family of desert racing and inductees into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame. The family also owns a large chain of convenience stores and service stations dating to 1937. Herbst, who is 24, has ventured beyond the desert into asphalt and has been plugging away in NASCAR since 2018. The Xfinity win Saturday was Herbst’s first NASCAR national series victory in 154 starts across the three series.

