Las Vegas holds off Connecticut 90-84 in rematch of last year’s WNBA finals

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A’Ja Wilson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces remained undefeated, holding off Connecticut 90-84 in a rematch of the teams in last year’s WNBA Finals. Jackie Young added 22 points for Vegas, which led by as many as 19 points before a furious fourth quarter comeback by Connecticut cut that lead to three. Kelsey Plum had 17 points and Chelsea Gray added 14 points. Rebecca Allen scored 22 points for the Sun, hitting four of her six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Alyssa Thomas had her seventh double-double of the season, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the Eastern Conference leaders. Brionna Jones added 15 points.

