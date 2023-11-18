Las Vegas Grand Prix offer of a $200 discount doesn’t go far

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Grand Prix officials took steps to mend relations with fans angered or disappointed about not getting what they paid for Thursday night. They offered those with single-event tickets a $200 discount at the official gift shop. But there were two big problems with that offer. It doesn’t apply to the majority of fans who purchased three-day passes. And the $200 gesture doesn’t go far — at all. A single quarter-zip racing-team pullover goes for $200 in the gift shop, not including sales tax.

