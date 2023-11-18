Las Vegas Grand Prix offer of a $200 discount doesn’t go far

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, climbs out of his car after stopping on the track during the first practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Didlick]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Grand Prix officials took steps to mend relations with fans angered or disappointed about not getting what they paid for Thursday night. They offered those with single-event tickets a $200 discount at the official gift shop. But there were two big problems with that offer. It doesn’t apply to the majority of fans who purchased three-day passes. And the $200 gesture doesn’t go far — at all. A single quarter-zip racing-team pullover goes for $200 in the gift shop, not including sales tax.

