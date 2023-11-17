Las Vegas Grand Prix expected to smash Formula One betting records

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night is expected to set Formula One and motor sports wagering records at Caesars Entertainment and BetMGM. This is the first of a 10-year contract between Formula One and Las Vegas. The first practice took place Thursday night. Qualifying is at midnight PST Saturday, and the race at 10 that night local time. Las Vegas is attracting more of the casual or cross-over gambler. Three-time champion Max Verstappen is the heavy favorite.

