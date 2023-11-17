Las Vegas Grand Prix expected to smash Formula One betting records

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
The crew for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, pushes the car down pit lane before the first practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night is expected to set Formula One and motor sports wagering records at Caesars Entertainment and BetMGM. This is the first of a 10-year contract between Formula One and Las Vegas. The first practice took place Thursday night. Qualifying is at midnight PST Saturday, and the race at 10 that night local time. Las Vegas is attracting more of the casual or cross-over gambler. Three-time champion Max Verstappen is the heavy favorite.

