Las Vegas forward Candace Parker undergoes surgery for fracture in her foot

Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her left foot the team announced. Parker has been playing on a fracture all season, but after consulting with doctors, the only option for her to be healthy again and avoid further injury was to have surgery. The former MVP signed with the Aces in the offseason and helped the team jump out to a 21-2 mark. She has missed the last five games. Parker is averaging 9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season.

