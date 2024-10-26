Las Vegas fires general manager Natalie Williams of two-time WNBA champion Aces

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces announced Saturday they will not renew the contract of general manager Natalie Williams. Williams was hired in 2022 as part of a new regime that included Becky Hammon becoming the coach. The Aces’ championship run ended in a semifinals loss to the New York Liberty. Whoever becomes the next general manager will inherit a team with most of its core players intact that includes reigning MVP A’ja Wilson. Kelsey Plum is the key pending free agent. The Aces also could be affected by the coming expansion draft.

