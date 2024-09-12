Las Vegas, Baltimore meet in Week 2 with Ravens QB Jackson, Raiders DE Crosby set to match up

The Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are looking to bounce back from Week 1 defeats. The Ravens fell to the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. The Raiders could not generate much offense in a 22-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and new coach Jim Harbaugh. This week, the Raiders are facing another Harbaugh, John, who has his sights on a second consecutive AFC North title. Las Vegas will be challenged to contain reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who threw for 273 yards and ran for 122 against Kansas City, and four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.