Las Vegas and New York set for WNBA Finals matchup

New York and Las Vegas have been on a WNBA Finals collision course all season long as the top two teams in the league. Now they’ll meet for the title as best-of-five championship series begins next Sunday. The Aces have been there before, winning the franchise’s first championship last season. They are looking to become the league’s first repeat champion since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001-02. The Sparks were the last defending champion before Las Vegas to reach the Finals doing it in 2017.

