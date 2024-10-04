Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes wins WNBA Sixth Person of the Year award

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aces guard Tiffany Hayes has earned the WNBA Sixth Person of the Year award. Hayes received 38 of 67 votes from a national media panel. New York’s Leonie Fiebich finished second with 21 votes. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of Washington and Marina Mabrey of Connecticut were the next two in the voting. It’s the fifth time in the past six seasons that a Las Vegas player has won the award. In her 12th WNBA season and first with the Aces, Hayes played in 33 of Las Vegas’ 40 regular-season games, coming off the bench a career-high 28 times and starting five games.

