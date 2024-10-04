Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes wins WNBA Sixth Person of the Year award

By The Associated Press
Las Vegas Aces' Tiffany Hayes (15) passes away from New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball semifinal game, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. The Liberty won 88-84. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aces guard Tiffany Hayes has earned the WNBA Sixth Person of the Year award. Hayes received 38 of 67 votes from a national media panel. New York’s Leonie Fiebich finished second with 21 votes. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of Washington and Marina Mabrey of Connecticut were the next two in the voting. It’s the fifth time in the past six seasons that a Las Vegas player has won the award. In her 12th WNBA season and first with the Aces, Hayes played in 33 of Las Vegas’ 40 regular-season games, coming off the bench a career-high 28 times and starting five games.

