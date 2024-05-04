Las Vegas Aces further solidify roster beyond this season by signing All-Star guard Jackie Young

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — All-Star guard Jackie Young signed a contract extension through 2025 with the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday. It’s the latest move by two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas to solidify its roster beyond this season. Point guard Chelsea Gray signed an extension Tuesday that also takes her through the 2025 season. Two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson also is under contract through that year. Kelsey Plum is signed through this year.

