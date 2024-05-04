Las Vegas Aces further solidify roster beyond this season by signing All-Star guard Jackie Young

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) brings the ball down the court during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York. The Aces signed guard Young to contract extension through 2025, the team announced Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — All-Star guard Jackie Young signed a contract extension through 2025 with the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday. It’s the latest move by two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas to solidify its roster beyond this season. Point guard Chelsea Gray signed an extension Tuesday that also takes her through the 2025 season. Two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson also is under contract through that year. Kelsey Plum is signed through this year.

