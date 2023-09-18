Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark chosen WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas forward Alysha Clark was selected WNBA Sixth Player of the Year on Monday after averaging 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds this season for the top-seeded Aces. Clark made 44.4% of her field goals, which included 38.6% from 3-point range. She is the fourth Las Vegas player in the past five years to win this award. Dearica Hamby won it in 2019 and 2020 and Kelsey Plum in 2021. No other team has had more than three winners. The Connecticut Sun’s DiJonai Carrington was second and the Chicago Sky’s Dana Evans was third in voting by a national media panel.

