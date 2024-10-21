Las Palmas win in Valencia as home fans protest against Singapore owner

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of Valencia fans have rallied against the club owner before and after its 3-2 home loss to Las Palmas in La Liga. Singapore businessman Peter Lim bought Valencia in 2014 but supporters are unhappy at his stewardship. They were even more unhappy after a defeat that left it bottom of La Liga with one win in 10 games. Pepelu gave Valencia an early lead but the visitor scored three times and Pepelu was sent off before a late fightback brought the home side a second goal. It was not enough, however, and Las Palmas took all three points for the first time this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.