Las Palmas rallies late to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Las Palmas has scored two late goals to come from behind and beat Celta Vigo 2-1 for its second win of the season in the Spanish league. Celta opened the scoring through Anastasios Douvikas in the 67th minute but the hosts rallied with Jonathan Viera converting a penalty kick in the 84th and setting up Marc Cardona’s winning goal seven minutes into stoppage time at Gran Canaria Stadium. The result extended Las Palmas’ unbeaten streak at home to four matches this season. It had lost three in a row against Celta in the league. Celta dropped into the relegation zone with its fifth loss in eight matches.

