Las Palmas overpowers Getafe 2-0 in Spanish league win

MADRID (AP) — California-born Julian Araujo got his first goal of the season and veteran striker Cristian Herrera scored his first top-tier goal since the 2014-5 campaign as Las Palmas beat Getafe 2-0 in the Spanish league. Getafe was the form team coming into Friday’s game but it was no match for the home side, which moved into eighth place. Getafe had a player sent off and Las Palmas had two goals ruled out.

