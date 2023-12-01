Laryn Edwards goes from coach to player for Providence women’s basketball team

NEW YORK (AP) — Providence guard Laryn Edwards went from graduate assistant coach to player this week. She graduated from Loyola, Md., in 2022 after playing four years there and still had eligibility left since the NCAA granted all players an extra year because of COVID-19. When she didn’t get any offers she liked, she decided to become a coach and accepted a job at Providence as a graduate assistant later that year. She never had discussions with the old Providence staff about playing, but when Erin Batth took over the program this year, Edwards thought why not broach the subject. She made her debut with the Friars on Wednesday.

