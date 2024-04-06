Larson wins the pole at Martinsville in what will be an emotional race day for Hendrick Motorsports

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Larson won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, turning a fast lap at 96.034 miles per hour to edge Bubba Wallace for the top spot by one one-thousandth of a second. Wallace completed his best lap around the 0.526-mile oval at 96.029 mph. Larson, the defending race winner, will lead a contingent of four Hendrick Motorsports cars in the race, which marks the first of the organization’s 28 victories on the paper-clip shaped track 40 years ago. Teammate Chase Elliott will start third, Alex Bowman will start 10th and William Byron will start 18th.

