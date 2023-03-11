Larson wins pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Larson has won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series’ United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Larson’s quick lap in his No. 5 Chevrolet was another positive for Hendrick Motorsports, which finished 1-2-3 in Las Vegas last weekend, led by race winner William Byron. Byron qualified third. Larson had the final car to hit the track in the last round of qualifying and edged Denny Hamlin, who will start on the outside of Row 1 in his No. 11 Toyota.

