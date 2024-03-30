Larson wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond on Easter

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Larson turned a fast lap at 120.332 mph to win the pole position for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. Larson, the defending race winner, barely edged Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott for his first pole win of the season. Elliott was slower by just 0.002 seconds. Ross Chastain qualified third and Alex Bowman, another Hendrick driver, was fourth. Bubba Wallace and Todd Gilliland will start in the third row, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric and Joey Logano.

