Larson lurks, snatches Xfinity overtime win at COTA to spoil van Gisbergen’s impressive race

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kyle Larson passed Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill on the final lap in double overtime to win the Xfinity road course race Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas. Van Ginsbergen looked to be in control and heading to his first career Xfinity win ahead of his season debut in the Cup series on Sunday. But two caution flags forced two overtimes and Larsen snuck in for the win.

