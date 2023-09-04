Larson claims NASCAR’s opening playoff race and gets 1st career win at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson led the final 55 laps to start his latest NASCAR playoff run with a win at the Southern 500, his first career victory at Darlington Raceway. Larson automatically advances to the round of 12 no matter what happens in the opening round’s final two races at Kansas and Bristol. Playoff drivers took the first seven spots, with Tyler Reddick in second and followed by Chris Buescher, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.