Larson and Hendrick Motorsports in discussion on a 2025 return to Indianapolis 500

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Make no mistake: Kyle Larson wants to run the Indianapolis 500 again next year. The deal he and Hendrick Motorsports signed with Arrow McLaren Racing was always a two-year deal, but 2025 was an option year that Larson said is still being ironed out. If he had his way, a decision would be made sooner rather than later. Larson was a star at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May, where he qualified fifth but a late-race speeding penalty took him out of contention and he finished 18th. Plus, an hours-long rain delay in Indianapolis made him late for the Coca-Cola 600 in North Carolina. By the time he got to Concord, it was raining there, too, and he never got a chance to run the NASCAR race.

