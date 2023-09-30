Larsen blocks a PAT with 40 seconds left and Utah State rallies from 17-point deficit to beat UConn

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ike Larsen blocked an extra-point attempt with 40 seconds left and Utah State rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat winless UConn 34-33 on Saturday. UConn had marched 85 yards in nine plays to set up the potential tying kick after Jelani Stafford’s 1-yard touchdown run. But Larsen, who blocked three field-goal attempts last year, went unblocked on the right side to get a hand on the kick. Jalen Royals, who had seven catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns, secured UConn’s onside kick attempt in the closing seconds to get the win for Utah State (2-3). Utah State backup QB Cooper Legas completed 11 of 13 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns after starter McCae Hillstead left with an injury. UConn (0-5) scored the opening 17 points.

