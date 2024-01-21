Larry Zimmer, the longtime voice of Colorado football and basketball games, has died at 88

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Larry Zimmer, the longtime radio voice for University of Colorado football and basketball games who also called Denver Broncos games, has died. He was 88. The school announced Sunday before the third-ranked Colorado women’s team hosted No. 6 Southern California that Zimmer died Saturday. A moment of silence was planned before the game. Zimmer had been hospitalized for the last 10 days in Lakewood, Colorado. He spent seven decades in broadcasting since his college days at the University of Missouri. He called 486 football games at Colorado and 525 men’s basketball games. He also worked 536 preseason, regular season and postseason games with the Broncos, including four Super Bowls.

